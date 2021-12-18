WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 19,108 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Shares of SAGE opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

