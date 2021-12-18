WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

