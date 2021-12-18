WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

