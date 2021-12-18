WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

OVV stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

