WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

CUBI opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

