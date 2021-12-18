WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,597 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 461,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

ALLY opened at $46.24 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

