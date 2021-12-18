WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after buying an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Welbilt by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,593,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

