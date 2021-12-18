WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,350 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO stock opened at $304.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.81. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

