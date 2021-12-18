WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,840 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

