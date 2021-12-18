WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 53,793 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,793 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.