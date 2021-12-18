WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

