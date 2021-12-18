Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $415.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $97.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

