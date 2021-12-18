WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. 4,443,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $859.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

