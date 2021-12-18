WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. WISeKey International has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $22.40.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.