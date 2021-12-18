Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $27.27 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
