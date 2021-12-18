Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $462,303.59 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $462,303.59 and $44.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00015033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

