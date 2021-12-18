Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $197.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $740,525.98 and approximately $197.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $385.49 or 0.00824973 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.92 or 0.08403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00077797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.74 or 0.99966115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

