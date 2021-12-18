Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $69.73 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $116.94 million and $10.28 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.73 or 0.00146145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

