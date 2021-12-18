Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

