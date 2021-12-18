Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
