Xion Finance (XGT) Trading 35.6% Lower This Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $603,022.27 and $4,468.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.75 or 0.08365771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.61 or 1.00173267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,581,446 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

