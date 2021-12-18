XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

XPO traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $71.34. 2,081,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,933. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.