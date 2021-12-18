XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $178.81 million and $2.21 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 277,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 244,379,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

