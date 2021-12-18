Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 197,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,525. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

