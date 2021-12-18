yAxis (YAXIS) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $11,739.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.60 or 0.08383136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.00 or 1.00441104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

