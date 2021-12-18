Yearn Secure (YSEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $366,458.16

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $366,458.16 and approximately $99.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

