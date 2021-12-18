YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

YETI stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of YETI by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

