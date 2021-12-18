YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of YETI worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in YETI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

NYSE YETI opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.