YF Link Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.26 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $238.13 or 0.00497592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $12.26 million and $317,156.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007211 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

