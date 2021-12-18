YFValue (YFV) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

