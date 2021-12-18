YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.