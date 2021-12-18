YGGDRASH (YEED) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007176 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

