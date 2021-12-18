Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $780,344.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $780,344.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

