yieldwatch (WATCH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,985.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $37,985.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

