YOU COIN Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $152,000.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007200 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

