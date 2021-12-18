YUMMY (YUMMY) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $237,326.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,744,074,802 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

