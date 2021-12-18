Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $34.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,252.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

