Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $364.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $389.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,508. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $91.60 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

