Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

