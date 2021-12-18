Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post sales of $670,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trevena by 81.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.