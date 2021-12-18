Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.92 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report sales of $298.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.38 million to $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.48 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $803.52 million, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.11.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
