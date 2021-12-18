Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.03. Cabot posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 594,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,198,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

