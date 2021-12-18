Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $166.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the highest is $168.61 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $154.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $650.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $652.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $699.98 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $709.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,498,000 after purchasing an additional 207,015 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

