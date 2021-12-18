Zacks: Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

FTRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,720. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.