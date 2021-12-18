Zacks: Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
