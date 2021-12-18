Zacks: Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

