Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post sales of $6.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.97 billion and the lowest is $6.69 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Bank of America upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE KSS opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $3,275,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

