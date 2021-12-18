Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report sales of $698.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.50 million and the lowest is $691.00 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

