Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.48 Million

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $212.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.13 million to $214.30 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $177.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $783.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $785.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $791.85 million, with estimates ranging from $772.60 million to $818.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,886. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

