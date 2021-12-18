Zacks: Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.79. 5,154,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

