Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $4.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

