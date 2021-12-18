Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $57.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $224.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

CYRX stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

